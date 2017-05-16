Dangerous Consumption: Teen Dies After Too Many Caffeinated Drinks

A South Carolina teen has died after consuming a dangerous number of caffeinated drinks, RadarOnline.com has learned.

According to the Richland County Coroner’s Office, 16-year-old Davis Allen Cripe suddenly passed away after drinking a large diet Mountain Dew soda, a McDonald’s cafe latte, as well as an energy drink all within a two-hour period. The teen’s official cause of death was ruled a caffeine-induced cardiac event.

PHOTOS: ‘Depressed’ Lamar’s Death Wish! Desperate Dad Warns: ‘Only God Can Save Him!’

Cripe collapsed at Spring Hill High School on April 26 and was later pronounced dead at a local hospital in Columbia, South Carolina, news station WLTX reported.

“We lost Davis from a totally legal substance,” Richland County Coroner Gary Watts said during a press conference. “It was so much caffeine at the time of his death, that it caused his arrhythmia.”

“This is what’s dangerous about this,” Watts continued, warning against excessive caffeine consumption. “You can have five people line up and all of them do the exact same thing with him that day, drink more, and it may not have any type of effect on them at all.”

PHOTOS: Last Photos: Debbie Reynolds Rushed From Carrie Fisher’s Home Before Tragic Death

Sean Cripe, Davis’s father, spoke out as well, sharing that he hoped his son’s experience would serve as a lesson for other teens and parents.

“I stand before you as a brokenhearted father and hope that something good can come from this,” he shared. “Parents, please, talk to your kids about the dangers of these energy drinks. And teenagers and students, please stop buying them.”

We pay for juicy info! Do you have a story for RadarOnline.com? Email us at tips@radaronline.com, or call us at (866) ON-RADAR (667-2327) any time, day or night.