Senator Ted Cruz ‘Likes’ Hard-Core Porn Tweet!

Texas senator Ted Cruz, 46, just liked a twitter porn post and people are freaking out!

As RadarOnline.com has learned, up until Tuesday morning, the graphic video tweet was still liked, but following the backlash, it was unliked. Thankfully, users took screen shots to prove it.

It didn’t take long for celebrities and Twitter users to bash the politician for his sleazy action.

“Thank you ” wrote outspoken comedian Kathy Griffin.

“Try Tumblr, dear,” added Billy Eichner.

“Ted Cruz will say he got hacked but…” joked Zach Braff.

While Cruz has often been criticized for his political views, this Twitter sex scandal may have gotten him more attention than his controversial Facebook post about the election!

“Well done [Ted Cruz] using the power of “like” to illustrate the evils of porn #Weiner” said Jimmy Kimmel.

The brutal comebacks continued, yet the senator has offered no explanation. Do you think Cruz got hacked? Sound off in the comments section.

