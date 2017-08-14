Taylor Wins Groping Case Against DJ After He Grabbed Her ‘Bare A** Cheek!’

Taylor Swift won her groping lawsuit against DJ David Mueller, with the jury finding that he was liable of “assault and battery,” after he “grabbed her bare a** cheek,” in a photo during a meet and greet.

The six woman, two man panel came to the unanimous decision on Monday afternoon, announcing that they found ‘by a preponderance of evidence that David Mueller assaulted Taylor Swift,” when he reached under her dress and grabbed her bare bottom at a concert meet and greet in Denver, CO in 2013. They also found “by a preponderance of evidence that David Mueller battered Taylor Swift.”

She was awarded $1 by the jury, the amount she asked for in the case.

Swift released a statement saying: “I want to thank William J. Martinez and the jury for their careful consideration, my attorneys Doug Baldridge, Danielle Foley, Jay Schaudies and Katie Wright for fighting for me and anyone who feels silenced by sexual assault, and especially anyone who offered their support throughout this four-year ordeal and two-year long trial process.

“I acknowledge the privilege that I benefit from in life, in society and in my ability to shoulder the enormous cost of defending myself in a trial like this. My hope is to help those whose voices should also be heard. Therefore, I will be making donations in the near future to multiple organizations that help sexual assault victims defend themselves.”

Mueller lost his lawsuit against Andrea Swift and Frank Bell, with the jury finding that they did not intentionally interfere with his employment contract.

“He stayed latched on to my bare a** cheek as I moved away from him. I was visibly uncomfortable. After this happened it was like a light switched off my personality,” Swift said on the stand when she testified in the case.

She cried during closing arguments, but was strong while testifying.

“He did not touch my rib, he did not touch my arm, he did not touch my hand; he grabbed my bare a**!” Swift said. She also told Mueller’s attorney: “I’m not going to let you or your client make me feel in any way that this is my fault. Here we are years later, and I’m being blamed for the unfortunate events of his life that are the product of his decisions, not mine!”

Swift hugged her mother and attorney after the verdict was read. The Shake It Off singer’s lawyer explained why she only asked the jury to award her $1

“She has no desire to bankrupt this man,” he said. “This single dollar that I ask you to award her is of immeasurable value. It means ‘no means no.’”

