Taylor Must Pay! Kanye Recording New Swift Diss Track

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West are the king and queen of celebrity feuds, and RadarOnline.com has learned that after Taylor Swift‘s latest attack on the couple, they are already plotting revenge.

Although one report claims that Kardashian and West, 39, are not going to respond to Swift’s “Look What You Made Me Do” music video, an insider told RadarOnline.com exclusively that Kardashian is “absolutely appalled” over the apparent disses in the clip.

“Honestly, Kim could not believe that Taylor would take so much time to come after her when it’s been almost a year since their feud ended. She just thinks that she is super pathetic after seeing the video,” the source told Radar.

“Kanye told Taylor that if she comes for them they will fire back at her and Taylor not only came for them, but she came for them and then some,” the insider said.

So what will West do to get his revenge? The rapper started the feud with Swift, 26, last year when he included lyrics in his song “Famous” that said “I made that b***h famous.”

And the source said he’s taking his anger to the studio again.

“The moment Kanye heard her track, he was already preparing a diss track. He has been in the studio this past week working on it,” the source added.

“Taylor said she wanted to be ‘written out of this narrative’ and, well, she just wrote herself back into it!”

