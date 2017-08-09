Taylor Swift’s Mom Cries As She Says DJ ‘Sexually Assaulted’ Her Daughter

Taylor Swift’s mother testified that she was “sickened” after her daughter told her a DJ “sexually assaulted” her on the third day of the singer’s highly publicized groping trial.

Andrea Swift broke down in tears on the stand in the Federal Court in Denver, CO where she recalled her daughter describing David Mueller’s alleged attack.

“I was upset to the point where I wanted to vomit and cry at the same time,” Andrea said about the 2013 incident backstage during Swift’s Red tour.

During her emotional testimony, Andrea pointed at Mueller and said: “I knew what happened. I heard it directly from my daughter’s mouth. He sexually assaulted her. Right there, that guy.”

After the photo meet and greet, Andrea said Taylor told her what happened and she knew it was something horrific.

“I saw her face. She said ‘Mom, a guy just grabbed my ass in the meet and greet!’”

Taylor told her mother that she was upset because she had thanked Mueller, who worked for a local radio station, after the photograph was taken.

“It was just destroying her,” Andrea recalled, crying on the stand.

She told the jury that she reviewed the photograph, and “there was something horribly wrong . I just looked at it and I was sickened.”

Andrea described why she believed why it was clear that Taylor’s dress was being pushed up. She said the “fabric was stiff,” and Taylor “doesn’t have hips.”

