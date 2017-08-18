Cease Fire? Bitter Enemies Taylor & Katy May Perform Together At VMAs

Taylor Swift and Katy Perry have waged war against each other for years, but could the MTV Video Music Awards finally put an end to their bitter feud?

“In the past they have teamed up Madonna and Britney and other big stunts [at the show],” an insider told RadarOnline.com. “This year they don’t have anything huge and are begging to bring peace to Taylor and Katy.”

“Katy is the host of the awards and she is cool with having Taylor join her onstage,” continued the insider, adding, however, “Taylor isn’t so keen.”

Perry, 32, recently indicated she’d be willing to let bygones be bygones with 27-year-old Swift.

“I forgive her and I’m sorry for anything I ever did, and I hope the same from her,” Perry said on the Thrive Global podcast. “I think it’s actually like, I think it’s time. There are bigger fish to fry, and there are real problems in the world. You know what I’m saying? And I love her, and I want the best for her.”

Now, if the show’s organizers can somehow convince Swift to call a temporary ceasefire, there’s already a plan in place on how to proceed.

“They won’t perform together but would take the stage and pretend together,” said the insider. “It would be like 1998 when Mariah and Whitney appeared together in the same dress.”

A Swift and Perry joint act would be a much-needed bump in excitement for the show.

“The music business is a mess,” said the insider. “Pink is getting the Michael Jackson awards, but no one is excited about that.”

“We need to create a moment that goes viral; something that blows up the Internet,” insisted the insider.

And if Swift digs in her heels and refuses the idea, MTV has another big idea.

Revealed the insider: “Producers are also begging Beyonce to make her first post twins appearance.”

