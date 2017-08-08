Swift Justice? Colorado Jury Selected For Taylor’s Sexual Assault Lawsuit

An eight-person jury has been selected in Taylor Swift‘s civil lawsuit battle with a Colorado disc jockey, who she claimed just couldn’t keep his hands to himself .

As RadarOnline.com reported, David Mueller, who went by the name “Jackson” on the radio, said Swift falsely accused him of groping her bare backside under her dress while they posed for a photo when the two first met at a meet-and-greet at Denver’s Pepsi Center Arena in 2013.

Dozens of Swifties descended on a federal court in the Colorado capital on Aug. 8, hoping to get a glimpse of the 27-year-old singer and watch from one of 32 available seats as her attorneys worked with the opposition to make their final juror selections in the case that is presided over by U.S. District Judge William Martinez.

According to reports, Swift, who is expected to testify against Mueller, wore a black suit and was accompanied to the courthouse by her mom, Andrea Swift, who she occasionally spoke to during the selection process.

“It’s better than a concert,” court spectator Dani Kuta, 17, told Reuters.

However, Swift noted in a deposition that the alleged incident was far from entertaining.

“It was not an accident, it was completely intentional, and I have never been so sure of anything in my life,” Swift said in a deposition of Mueller “reaching under her dress and grabbing her bottom.”

The battle between Mueller, 55, and Swift blew up after he lost his job at KYGO-FM not long after the Denver photo incident. He claimed it was Swift’s direct pressure that made the station’s management cut him from his $150,000-per-year gig, and he filed a $3 million suit against the star, her mom and Frank Bell, Swift’s radio promotions director.

Swift countersued, alleging Mueller was guilty of assault and battery, and she wanted the case to “serve as an example to other women who may resist publicly reliving similar outrageous and humiliating acts.”

