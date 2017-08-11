Victory For Taylor: Judge Throws Out DJ’s Case Against Singer

Taylor Swift won part of her legal battle against the DJ who she claimed groped her after the judge dismissed her from the case, saying he did not prove that she got him fired after the incident.

David Mueller filed a lawsuit against the Bad Blood singer in 2015, claiming that he was fired after she complained about him. She countersued, claiming that he sexually assaulted her when he grabbed her “bare a** cheek,” under her dress during a meet and greet in Denver, CO in 2013.

After a five-day trial, the judge removed Taylor from the suit, saying that Mueller did not prove that she had him fired.

“The court finds as a matter of law that Taylor Swift did not act improperly,” Judge William Martinez said.

The case against her mother and Frank Bell for interference with prospective business relations will continue to trial, with closing arguments to be made on Monday.

Swift’s lawsuit in which she claimed assault and battery from the incident would still be decided by the jury.

Swift took the stand on Thursday and resolutely defended herself in the situation.

“He stayed latched on to my bare a** cheek as I moved away from him. I was visibly uncomfortable. After this happened it was like a light switched off my personality.”

A photograph from the event showed Swift standing next to Mueller with her dress bunched up, which her mother, Andrea Swift, said proved that he grabbed her daughter.

“He did not touch my rib, he did not touch my arm, he did not touch my hand; he grabbed my bare a**!” Swift said on the stand about the situation.

Mueller had sued for $3million, claiming Swift had damaged his name. Her countersuit only asked for $1.

Under questioning from Mueller’s lawyer, Swift took umbrage with his accusations.

“I’m not going to let you or your client make me feel in any way that this is my fault,” she said on the stand.

“Here we are years later, and I’m being blamed for the unfortunate events of his life that are the product of his decisions, not mine!”

