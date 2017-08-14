Taylor Swift Sobs As DJ’s Attorney Slams Her For Smiling During Photo Op

Taylor Swift was crying during the closing arguments of her trial as the attorney of the DJ she accused of groping her slammed her for smiling during the photo op where she claims he “grabbed her bare a** cheek.”

“It’s impossible that Mr. Mueller has his hand under her skirt and on her rear or we would see skirt disturbed in the photo of the alleged incident,” Gabriel McFarland told the jury on behalf of his client, David Mueller.

Swift, 27, wiped away tears and turned away as the lawyer said “Is this the face of a women who was assaulted?” referring to the photograph of Swift with Mueller and his girlfriend.

Swift claims that Mueller groped her under her dress on her bare bottom during the meet and great photo op. She had her security team throw him out of his concert and complained to his radio station, who fired him from his job.

McFarland told the jury: “”I don’t know what kind of person grabs or gropes a music superstar, but it’s not that guy,” and asked them, “Why would [Mueller] throw away his dream job? There’s no good reason.”

Douglas Baldridge, Swift’s attorney, hit back at Mueller, saying he had a “sh*t eating grin,” on his face in the picture. “That’s a man that’s very proud in the moment of what he is doing”

“That guy did it. Don’t be fooled,” he said to the six woman, two men jury panel.

“It’s time to stop the victimization of victims in this country and in this courtroom.”

Swift’s lawyer told the jury “He lost his job because he grabbed her butt and got caught.”

The “Shake It Off” singer’s attorney explained why she only asked the jury to award her $1

“She has no desire to bankrupt this man,” he said. “This single dollar that I ask you to award her is of immeasurable value. It means no means no.”

The judge threw out Mueller’s claim that Swift had him fired, saying that he didn’t prove his case. His claims against her mother and manager still stand, as does her countersuit of assault and battery.

The jury is deliberating the case. Stay with Radar for updates to the story.

