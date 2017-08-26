Blank Space! Taylor Swift Flashes Creepy Smirk In New UPS Advert

Taylor Swift unleashed a ‘creepy smirk’ in her new UPS commercial.

Entitled #TaylorSwiftDelivery the 30 seconds advert was released before her ‘Look What You Made Me Do’ premiere.

Fans see Swift, 27, looking mysterious wearing blue jeans and a shoulder-less top writing a letter before wrapping a package.

PHOTOS: Kim K. Busts Taylor Swift With Secret Recording Of Kanye’s ‘Famous’ Phone Call

The 10-time Grammy winner could be seen folding up a large cardboard box, apparently containing a copy of her sixth studio album, Reputation, due for release on November 10.

Swift is seen suddenly glaring at the camera showing-off her new harder edge persona.

The United Postal Service is the official delivery partner of Reputation and her name and image is on the side of their delivery trucks.

Her fans can enter a sweepstakes where the grand prize winner and three friends will be flown to one of her concerts, put up in a hotel, and receive memorabilia and a ‘glam squad.’

PHOTOS: Taylor Swift Insures Her Legs For $40 Million

The controversial blonde will premiere the music video for her first single, ‘Look What You Made Me Do’, during this Sunday’s MTV Video Music Awards.

And many insiders are predicting that she will turn-up in person at The Forum in Inglewood to introduce the clip following her six-month hiatus from public life.

The ‘Blank Space’ singer was buoyed recently with her court victory in her ‘groping case’ with David Mueller.

Her new song is reportedly about Kanye West who has since vowed to get revenge on his female nemesis.

We pay for juicy info! Do you have a story for RadarOnline.com? Email us at tips@radaronline.com, or call us at (866) ON-RADAR (667-2327) any time, day or night.