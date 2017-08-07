Taylor Swift Heads To Court As David Mueller Sexual Assault Legal Battle Continues

Taylor Swift is set to go back to court as her explosive legal battle with radio host David Mueller continues, RadarOnline.com can report.

As Radar previously revealed, Swift accused Mueller of groping her butt while in a backstage meet-and-greet after one of her concerts, four years ago. He denied all claims yet got fired from his radio station, KYGO, days later.

Afterwards, he filed a lawsuit against the Red singer for false claims and monetary damages. She counter-sued, claiming that he had destroyed all evidence pointing to the case.

Swift, who is suing the DJ for sexual assault, will be present in a civil trial this Tuesday, where she is expected to testify. According to insiders, the case could last two weeks.

PHOTOS: Taylor Swift Shows Off Her Bangin’ Bikini Body In 15 Sizzling Photos

Swift is looking to get one dollar out of the case, in hopes that Mueller’s assault serves “as an example to other women who may resist publicly reliving similar outrageous and humiliating acts.”

Mueller will also testify, as will the DJ’s former boss and members of Swift’s staff. No side is expected to settle.

In his lawsuit, Mueller bashed Swift for never taking the case to the police, at which her team fired back saying that she was trying to keep the situation “discreet and quiet and confidential.”

PHOTOS: Maybe She’s The Problem? Taylor Swift’s Top 30 Relationship Scandals & Secrets Revealed

Her attorney, Douglas Baldridge, added that the singer was offended by the DJ’s claim that “for some reason she might have some incentive to actually fabricate this story.”

As Radar previously reported, Swift accused Mueller of destroying key evidence in the groping case.

“Simply stated, the question before this Court is: Whether Plaintiff David Mueller’s loss or destruction of no less than two laptops, a cell phone, an iPad, and an external computer hard drive, at least five devices that contained relevant evidence potentially harmful to his case, constitutes spoliation requiring an adverse inference instruction to be given to the jury,” Swift argued in court documents obtained by Radar.

According to Mueller, he and his girlfriend compliment the pop star and took photos with her backstage after her concert. The interaction allegedly “remained pleasant as she bid them goodbye.” To his surprise, Swift’s bodyguard approached the DJ later that night and accused him of grabbing Swift’s butt while they posed for their photo together.

Mueller said he was then kicked out of the venue and eventually fired him as a result of Swift and her team’s accusations. He filed a lawsuit against the Bad Blood star soon after.

PHOTOS: Breakups, Flings, Feuds & More! Inside Taylor Swift’s Worst Year On Record

Mueller claimed that thanks to Swift’s statement, he would lose about $2,916,637 in wages in the next 15 years.

We pay for juicy info! Do you have a story for RadarOnline.com? Email us at tips@radaronline.com, or call us at (866) ON-RADAR (667-2327) any time, day or night.