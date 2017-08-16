Taylor Swift Rocked By Teen Crush’s Sick Child Abuse Scandal

Taylor Swift just victoriously squared off in federal court with a pervy on-air personality. But the news her high school love confessed — in court — to choking a three-year-old girl in a drug–fueled rage has rocked the singer, sources told RadarOnline.com.

The squeaky-clean singer’s teen crush, Andrew Hardwick, who inspired her hit “Teardrops On My Guitar,” has morphed into a monster who cruelly abused the defenseless toddler in a horrific attack and left her with brain injuries!

A police report obtained exclusively by Radar lays bare the events surround the arrest of Swift’s first love!

The document reveals cops in Hendersonville, Tenn., responded to a complaint of aggravated child abuse and allegedly found a number of people at the house who appeared blasted on alcohol, marijuana, and mind-bending mushrooms!

Hardwick, now 28, was found in the upstairs of the house — located just minutes from where Swift’s beloved family still lives — with “blood on his hands and knuckles.”

Officers found the battered girl and the tyke was airlifted to hospital.

Hardwick was sentenced to six years probation on June 22 after pleading guilty to felony counts of hurting a child. He also pled guilty to possession of marijuana.

What’s more, Radar can reveal Harwick’s legal nightmare is far from over — he also faces a civil lawsuit from the girl’s parents, who are demanding $1.25 million.

Their new lawsuit claims Hardwick inflicted “brain injuries that have greatly affected her cognitive abilities, learning abilities, and her speech.” She also had “injuries to her neck, head, and face,” the suit charged.

Hardwick’s defense in the civil case claimed the girl’s parents should never have left him alone with her — because they knew he was intoxicated!

Swift has had her own share of legal issues in recent months. The pop princess battled back against Denver radio personality David Mueller, a man she branded a creepy abuser. She accused Mueller of reaching under her dress and grabbing her bottom as they posed for a photo during a 2013 promotional event.

Swift, who was 23 at the time of the encounter, insisted she brought her lawsuit to stand up for women and fight back against sexual aggression.

Mueller told the court he never grabbed Swift’s rear — and her lies got him fired from his job at KYGO. While he insisted he was innocent, Mueller lost the now contentious groping civil case.

