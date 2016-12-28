Rocky Road! Tarek El Moussa Sues Mix Truck Company Over Broken Windshield

Tarek El Moussa went after a concrete company after they damaged his car, RadarOnline.com can exclusively reveal.

Radar obtained El Moussa’s small claims suit against Robertson’s Ready Mix in 2008 for $1,149.92 after his “windshield was broken due to debris hitting his vehicle which came from a Robertson’s Ready Mix truck that carries rocks, and ready mix.”

Read the Court Documents!

El Moussa, now 35, entered mediation with the company and a trial date was set.

A judge later ruled that the company owed the Flip or Flop star for his car’s damages, and they were also to pay all of his court fees.

PHOTOS: Kylie Jenner Shows Off In Black Bikini

El Moussa previously appeared in court in 2003, when he requested a restraining order against an ex-girlfriend.

He has yet to appear to file documents in his split from Christina. The HGTV couple announced that they had parted ways in May after he took a gun from his collection and ran off into the woods to “blow off some steam”.

Stay with Radar for more.

We pay for juicy info! Do you have a story for RadarOnline.com? Email us at tips@radaronline.com, or call us at (866) ON-RADAR (667-2327) any time, day or night.