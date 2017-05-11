Is He OK? Tarek El Moussa Reveals Shocking Cancer Update

Tarek El Moussa’s battle with cancer is far from over.

The Flip or Flop star, 35, was diagnosed with thyroid and testicular cancer in 2013 — and now his show’s contractor is also suffering from the deadly disease.

“We all #love Frank the tank from Flip or Flop!!” he captioned a shot of the sickly star. “As some of you know… he’s been fighting multiple cancers for many years, even while filming our show, and he’s still putting up the fight of his life. The doctors told him a year ago he would not make it past 6 months, he’s proving them wrong, this man is a beast. I told him his fans loved him and wanted an update … here is what he sent me to share with all of you great people!! [sic]”

“After 3 cycles of radiation and chemo the cancer has grown and spread,” he solemnly added. “Now it’s inoperable due to being too close to my carotid artery. I am blessed to be approved for immunotherapy while waiting for a clinical trial and did my first treatment last week. I am now trying to eat and drink orally at a slow pace. Thank you for your support which makes me want to fight that much harder.”

The father-of-two has been vocal about his own cancer struggles, and even revealed that he “thought [he] was gonna die” at one point during his ordeal. He was first diagnosed after a fan wrote a letter to producers expressing her concerns over a lump on his neck, and he was forced to undergo radiation treatment shortly after.

Now, his thyroid cancer has been in remission since January. He got the news shortly after filing for divorce from Christina, 33.

Christina has yet to respond to his petition, but the couple has no plans to reconcile.

