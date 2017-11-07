Tamra Judge ‘Hopeful’ About Relationship With Estranged Daughter Sidney

Tamra Judge, 50, is finally sharing a positive update on her relationship with estranged daughter Sidney Barney, 18.

As RadarOnline.com readers know, the two have had a rocky relationship since 2011, when Tamra divorced Simon Barney. Two years after to the separation, Tamra’s daughter moved out and did not speak to the reality star for three years, until she suddenly invited her to her high school graduation.

Since then, the two have somewhat reconnected, yet now Sidney has left for college and is starting her new life away from her parents.

“[There’s] not a whole lot of movement between the two of us,” Tamra told ET. “But I’m very hopeful, because I feel like if she’s removed from [home] – she’s [at college] out of state – she’s on the East Coast, so just the fact that she’s living on her own and thinking on her own, I think it will be really good for her. I really do.”

On a recent episode of the Real Housewives Of Orange County, Tamra broke down over Sidney’s very public Facebook attack towards her. In the post, Sidney bashed her mother for having neglected her and filled her mind with “toxic” ideas over the years. Sidney even said that Tamra put it in her mind that she had to “alienate” her father, which is why she eventually decided to move out of her house and cut all ties.

Despite her feud with Sidney, Tamra told her costars that she was confident they would one day see eye-to-eye.

“She’s a good girl,” she said. “I think we’re a lot alike… I know it’s gonna turn out really well.”

