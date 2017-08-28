Tamra Judge Exposes Her Skin Cancer In Emotional Post: ‘I Don’t Want Your Sympathy’

Real Housewives Of Orange County star Tamra Judge confessed that she has skin cancer, in a shocking Instagram post this past Sunday, August 27.

Sharing a selfie of herself rocking Daisy Dukes, the Bravo star, who turns 50 on September 2, revealed a small mole on the side of her butt.

“I work out hard for this Booty,” she captioned the photo. “I was planning on competing again in November at 50 years old, but I’m not sure that’s happening now. It looks like God has a different plan for me.”

“I’m showing you this picture because this is what melanoma looks like,” the fitness competitor continued. “I don’t want sympathy, I want you to save YOUR ass and get your skin checked. This was just a small black flat freckle…. I had no idea! I’ll be fine because my faith is strong and my Ass ain’t bad either.”

“Going to be honest I’ve been a little sad, worried and pissed off,” she concluded. “But we caught it early and that makes me happy. Happy birthday to me. #saveyourass birthdayparty in Cabo not sounding like a good idea now.”

The reality TV star, who has been locked in a war of words with her estranged daughter, Sidney, renewed her wedding vows with husband Eddie at the Ritz-Carlton in Aruba earlier this month. She shared a photo kissing her hubby on the beach on August 9.

“Celebrating love with all the hate that’s going on,” Judge captioned the photo. “May God bless your life because it’s not always easy. But God has a plan… a big plan.”

