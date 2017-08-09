Tamra Slams Ex-Costar Gretchen For Supporting Judge’s Estranged Daughter

Tamra Judge lashed out at Gretchen Rossi for getting involved in her social media fight with her estranged daughter Sidney Barney, calling her ex-RHOC co-star a “thirsty wannabe,” and an “obsessed freak.”

Judge’s teenage daughter, Sidney Barney, unleashed a torrent of criticism at her mother on Monday evening after the show aired.

“The reasons I left my mother’s house are that she was neglectful (leaving us at home with no food or simply ignoring us entirely), she constantly put herself first and the biggest reason was that she was mentally and emotionally abusive,” Barney wrote on Facebook. “She was no mother to me.”

Rossi left a message on Barney’s Facebook page that enraged Judge.

“You have no idea how your brave words are helping so many who have been wronged by your mother’s manipulation and lies as well… so thank you for being brave enough to speak the truth,” Rossi wrote. “I am so sorry your mother and your family is going through any of this, especially publicly, but continue to stay strong. Your morals and strength are commendable and inspiring.”

Judge ripped her arch nemesis for her unnecessary comment. “I usually don’t give this troll any attention because it’s exactly what she wants,” she wrote on an Instagram post about Rossi’s comment.

“But after years of her bashing me and now reaching out to my daughter I must say. Gretchen you are the biggest piece of s**t I’ve ever met.”

Judge continued attacking Rossi, writing: “You are obsessed with my life and I haven’t even seen or spoke to you in 5 years. #MoveOn. You have NO IDEA what my family is going through or what the truth is, Nor do you care.”

Judge deleted the post but Rossi responded on Twitter Tuesday night, writing that she was trying to help “a child crying out for help.”

“So a question to ponder? If a child is crying out for help, claiming verbal/ emotional abuse and neglect…do we as humans stand by and do nothing about it?,” Rossi Tweeted. “Or do you get involved and do what you can to make sure this child’s voice is heard? Whether I have a child or not it does not have a bearing on doing what is right.”

Rossi also tried to explain her actions. “When did I say I was trying to do that? T put her in the spotlight by going against her wishes and talking about it on the show. Sidney called her mom out about the lies on the show and I simple showed my support for her doing the right thing (as hard as that probably was for her)”

yes it's ok…she loves to spur hatred at people who tell the truth about her. — Gretchen Rossi (@GretchenRossi) August 9, 2017

