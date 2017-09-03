Tamra Judge Celebrates 50th Birthday In Leopard Print Bikini

Tamra Judge knows how to party—and especially on her milestone 50th birthday! The Real Housewives of Orange County star celebrated turning 50 on Saturday, Sept. 2, by showing off her body in a leopard print bikini.

In a daring Instagram post, Tamra flaunted herself in a photo and video for fans. In the video, Tamra jiggled as she held a piñata and wore a sash over her bikini that proclaimed, “Tamra’s 50!”

PHOTOS: Everything You Need To Know About ‘RHOC”S DRAMATIC New Cast Member Peggy Sulahian

She wrote in a caption, “Piñata & @sassysashsashes the day keeps getting better #tamras50thbirthday #vintage1967″

In another social media missive, Tamra said her husband Eddie Judge had rented a house for the pre-birthday celebration, which included a gym. Her RHOC co-star Shannon Beador, who had a medical emergency of her own this weekend, wished her a happy birthday via Twitter.

PHOTOS: ‘RHOC’ Battle! Inside Peggy Sulahian & Shannon Beador’s EXPLOSIVE Feud

Tamra shared an Instagram photo of her friends and relatives swimming in a pool on Saturday, captioning the scene, “Girls are getting ready for dinner and guys …… well, just hanging out looking hot. That makes me the freak taking pics from my bathroom.”

Although Tamra appeared to be having a merry time, there is a family member who sadly wasn’t in that pool. As Radar readers know, she is locked in a feud with her estranged daughter, Sidney Barney.

Sidney has reportedly threatened Tamra with a cease and desist letter after Tamra continued to publicly defend herself against Sidney’s accusations that she was “abusive and neglectful.” “All Sidney wants is for Tamra to keep her mouth shut about her and leave her alone,” a source told Radar.

PHOTOS: The Ultimate Betrayal! Tamra FAKES Truce With Vicki

Tamra has been emotionally destroyed by the bitter battle, sources have noted. She has insisted she never abused or neglected Sidney.

But on Saturday, Tamra left all conflict behind to party it up on her 50th birthday and the star who has admitted to getting boob jobs let her cleavage take center stage!

PHOTOS: Tamra Barney Judge: 14 Secrets Scandals

We pay for juicy info! Do you have a story for RadarOnline.com? Email us at tips@radaronline.com, or call us at (866) ON-RADAR (667-2327) any time, day or night.