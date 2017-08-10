Tamra Judge Continues Talking About Daughter: I’d ‘Never Abuse, Hurt or Neglect’ Her

Real Housewives of Orange County star Tamra Judge continues to speak of her drama with estranged daughter Sidney Barney, while on her second honeymoon with hubby Eddie Judge, RadarOnline.com can report.

While the pair just renewed their vows and attempted to escape the stress with a tropical getaway, the reality star has continued to open up about her troubled relationship with Barney, saying the vacation while amazing, was “bittersweet”.

“We rented a jeep and drove around the Island. Ended our night at the Brazilian steak house (we ate way to much) So many wonderful memories made. Although bittersweet,” Judge wrote after sharing a series of Instagram photos from their romantic vacation.

As radar previously reported, Barney slammed her mother on a recent Facebook post, saying that she was “neglectful” as well as “mentally and emotionally abusive.”

Judge’s former co-star and current arch-nemesis, Gretchen Rossi, then wrote a comment to Barney in support of her statement. “You have no idea how your brave words are helping so many who have been wronged by your mother’s manipulation and lies as well,” she said.

“I want to say thank you to everyone that has reached out to me to see if I’m okay. I/We are trying our best to enjoy our vacation. Thank you to my Mom who is not taking this very well and feels the need to defend me. I love you Mom,” Judge added. “I love my daughter and I would NEVER abuse, hurt or neglect her in any way. I ask that you do not send Sidney negative messages or comments, Direct them at me if feel the need. Thank you for all your love and support #godhasthisinhishands.”

