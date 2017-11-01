Surrogate Mom Gets Pregnant With Biological Son While Carrying Other Mom’s Child

A woman got pregnant with her biological son while carrying a surrogate child for a Chinese couple! As RadarOnline.com has learned, Jessica Allen, 31, gave birth to two children who at the time seemed to be identical twins. After doctors performed DNA tests on the newborns, they discovered that one of them was Allen and husband Wardell Jasper’s biological son.

Allen told PEOPLE that she had no idea she could get pregnant while already carrying a child. The bizarre phenomenon is called superfetation, and is very rare, according to medical professionals.

“I was completely in shock. I was panicking. My husband and I were panicking,” Allen said. “We had no idea how this came about and we had no idea how we were going to prepare for a child overnight. We just moved into a new house, we didn’t have any more money.”

Allen added that despite her shock, she and her husband – who already had two other kids – were determined to bring their baby, Malachi, home.

The Chinese couple, however, told Allen and Jasper that they would only give the child back if they paid them $22,000.

“I thought I wasn’t going to get him back because they were pressuring me to pay this money back first. Then they were saying that the intending mom was thinking about giving him up for adoption. I thought I had a child out there that I was gonna be forced to let go of all because I couldn’t buy him or because I couldn’t adopt him,” said Allen. “They wanted me to buy or adopt my own child.”

She added that the Chinese mother began having doubts about the baby being hers soon after she took him home. She notified the surrogacy agency and they told her Allen would try to sue.

“It’s not her fault,” Allen said of the Chinese mother. “The agency put it in her head that I was going to try to sue her. I never said those words.”

Allen and her husband tried to retrieve their son three times with no success. Though they finally have custody of him, they still do not have his birth certificate or social security number.

“It’s very stressful financially, it’s put us in debt. We’re barely getting by right now and it stressed me out emotionally because this agency turned their backs on me,” she told PEOPLE. “We wouldn’t be able to live with ourselves knowing that [Malachi] was out there in the care of someone else. Knowing that for the first two months of his brand-new life that he was in the arms of strangers, that breaks my heart. It’s really heartbreaking.”

After the incident, Jessica Allen claimed she would never be a surrogate again. “I’m not the only one with a nightmare story, but I am the only one with a story like this,” she concluded.

