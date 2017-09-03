Burning Man – Literally! Guy Runs Into Flames At Fest

A man is in ‘critical condition’ after running straight into a wall of flames at the close of the Burning Man festival in Nevada’s Black Rock Desert

Around 70,000 revelers had gathered to witness the burning of a giant effigy when the man broke through, evaded security, and ran directly into the flames suffering terrible burns.

PHOTOS: Just Friends? Kendall Jenner & Justin Bieber Relationship Heats Up After Coachella Music Festival — What’s Really Going On

Shocked on-lookers watched as emergency services dragged him out of the fire before he was air lifted to a nearby burns unit for treatment.

#LoveMyLife 🙌🏼 #YAS! 🔥 #BurningMan A post shared by Paris Hilton (@parishilton) on Sep 2, 2017 at 5:37pm PDT

Authorities told RadarOnline.com that he was in a ‘critical condition’ following the horrific incident on Saturday night.

The festival issued a statement through its website:

“At approximately 10.30pm Saturday evening, a male participant at the annual Burning Man event in Northern Nevada broke through a safety perimeter and into a fire. Black Rock City fire personnel rescued him from the fire.

@katyperry @ Burning Man Festival #katyperry A post shared by KATY PERRY (@katyperrysarmy) on Sep 3, 2016 at 6:19pm PDT

“The individual was treated on scene, transported to the on-site medical facility and airlifted to a burn center”.

A man died in 2014 after running into the flames of a Burning Man event at a spin-off festival in Ohio.

We pay for juicy info! Do you have a story for RadarOnline.com? Email us at tips@radaronline.com, or call us at (866) ON-RADAR (667-2327) any time, day or night.