‘Stranger Things’ Star Charlie Heaton Hiding Secret Love Child With Teenage Girlfriend!

Stranger Things actor Charlie Heaton has allegedly been hiding a secret love child! The 23-year-old star became a father when he was just 20, after accidentally impregnating his girlfriend and former bandmate, Akiko Matsuura.

According to Daily Mail, the couple had the baby boy in 2014 when they formed part of the band Comanechi. Since then, Heaton went on to film for the Netflix series and is expected to return for its third season.

As source told The Sun that Heaton was “head over heels in love” with Marsuura at the time and while they’re no longer together, “they have an amicable relationship for the boy’s sake.”

Right now Charlie’s career is his priority but he hopes to see more of his son once filming commitments calm down,” added the insider.

As Radar has leaned, Heaton was recently held under questioning at a Los Angeles airport after sniffer dogs detected traces of cocaine on his wallet. His mother and sister claimed that authorities were unfair to him due to his celebrity status, and did not allow him to call anyone or speak to his lawyer for hours until they finished questioning him.

Heaton told them that he had been at a party two weeks prior and cocaine probably found its way into his wallet somehow. He claimed to be drug-free and even underwent various tests to prove his sobriety.

His mother stated Heaton should in fact be returning for the show,’s second season, as he has proven his innocence.

