‘Stranger Things’ Star Charlie Heaton Busted With Cocaine At LAX!

Stranger Things star Charlie Heaton was allegedly busted with cocaine at LAX after drug sniffing dogs swarmed the actor and found a substance, according to The Sun.

The British star is said to have been denied entry to the USA after being caught with cocaine at the airport last Saturday.

Heaton was flying to Los Angeles for the season two launch party of the hit Netflix show. He was not present at the glitzy Thursday evening premiere.

The report claims authorities deported the 23-year-old back to London.

A source says: “He was not arrested. He was held at the airport for a while and then put back on a plane to London that night. If you are a foreign national and it is a large amount of drugs you may be charged.”

“But if it is personal use, the consequences are that you will not be allowed in to the country. US law is very strict on this.'”

