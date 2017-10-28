Steve Harvey’s Sidekick Is Sued For Being Alleged Deadbeat Tenant

In another embarrassment for Steve Harvey, his radio show sidekick, Shirley Strawberry, has reportedly been sued for allegedly being a deadbeat tenant.

According to a website report, Strawberry, Harvey’s co-star on his morning radio show was an alleged freeloader when it came to paying her rent — and then she split before sheriffs came to evict her.

Strawberry, who appears on The Steve Harvey Morning Show, one of the comedian’s many ventures, has reportedly been slapped with a lawsuit by the homeowner’s leasing agent, Pacific Shore Property Management.

Legal documents reportedly accuse both Strawberry and her husband of freeloading on the property. PSP Management claims that Strawberry had a 1-year lease for $7,500 a month and while she paid the first month’s rent, her May payment was 25 days late. After that, Strawberry allegedly quit paying at all.

The homeowner told the website that Strawberry made excuses for the missing rent and when sheriff finally came to evict her in September, she had vanished.

Pacific Shore is suing for rent owed and late fees; Strawberry hasn’t commented on the situation.

It’s just the latest humiliating news for Harvey, 60, who was blasted for making crude racial jokes about Asian men — and had his daughter’s engagement to a fame-hunter revealed.

Harvey was also hit with scandal after a memo was leaked showing that he had told his employees not to speak with him; But the star has defended his work practices.

The talk show host has been lambasted on social media for getting the best celebrity seat at the recent Floyd Mayweather/Conor McGregor boxing match. Harvey haters were shocked that the cigar-chomping host had received a better seat than LeBron James!

