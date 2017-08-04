Steve Harvey Speaks Out About THAT Email: ‘I Thought It Was Cute’

Following his nasty scandal over a horribly rude leaked email he sent to his staff, Steve Harvey has spoken out to defend his actions, RadarOnline.com can report.

While promoting his new talk show, Steve at TCA, the outspoken host said, “I learned two things from that email: I can’t write and I should never write.”

He added that he didn’t quite understand why the email caused such a violent uproar when leaked. Harvey claimed the message was only leaked in the first place because a person was “pissed” about not having gotten hired for his show.

“The email was out there and it wasn’t a big deal to me at all…I’m not a mean-spirited guy — I’m a very congenial guy to people who know me. I thought it was cute. You all didn’t,” said the shameless TV personality.

As Radar previously reported, earlier this year Harvey sent an email he sent to his employees, in which he told them not to “come to my dressing room unless invited” and to never “approach me while I’m in the makeup chair unless I ask to speak with you directly.”

While he received aggressive backlash for his harsh memo, he told ET in May: “I don’t apologize about the letter.”

