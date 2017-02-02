Steve Harvey Shuts Up Ex-Employee With $1M Gag Order

Steve Harvey scored another major victory in his racist rant lawsuit, RadaOnline.com has exclusively learned.

Not only did a jury rule in his favor, the judge’s final order slapped down the man who sued him, with a $1 million gag order!

Harvey was involved in a nasty legal battle with former employee Joseph Cooper, who had tapes of the television host making a slew of racist remarks.

As Radar reported, Cooper sued his ex-boss last year, claiming to have caught Harvey’s numerous off-color rants in tapes containing 120 hours of footage.

“I don’t give a s**t about America!” Harvey allegedly bellowed in one shocking clip, Cooper told Radar in November.

READ THE SHOCKING COURT DOCUMENTS HERE

On others, Cooper said Harvey urged fans to “spit on white people!” and “go assault old white women!” Harvey has insisted that his comedy was edgier before his TV fame, and claimed that Cooper was trying to extort him with the footage.

Court documents obtained by Radar show that the final order of the judge was signed on January 31, 2017, and Cooper was forbidden for repeating his claims, or any others. If he speaks out, he faces a $1 million penalty.

“Cooper is permanently enjoined and banned from making any statements in public, including on social media, regarding Steve Harvey, the subject of this lawsuit, or any other items that disparage Steve Harvey in anyway,” the order states. “A violation of this band will subject Cooper to a monetary penalty of $1 million and sanctions for contempt of a court order.”

Cooper was also ordered to “deliver all footage as well as originals and copies of the materials that form the basis of a lawsuit,” to Harvey’s attorneys and was forbidden from speaking about the tapes and their contents.

“Cooper shall not speak to exploit rights, if any he may have had, to any of Steve Harvey’s material and hereby permanently … assigns to Steve Harvey all rights, if any, that Joseph Cooper may have had in the past, or that may arise in the future, arising out of the subject matter of this lawsuit.”

Both Harvey and Cooper were ordered to pay their own attorney’s fees.

What do you think about Joseph Cooper’s $1million penalty if he violates orders about Steve Harvey? Sound off in comments below.