Steve Harvey Warned Staff In Shocking Memo: ‘Do Not Approach Me In The Hallway’

Steve Harvey isn’t playing around anymore when it comes to his work life, making that very clear in an alleged memo to Steve Harvey show staffers — and RadarOnline.com has all the exclusive details.

The company-wide email, disguised as a “welcome back” message to talk show staffers ahead of the season five premiere, included strict instructions on behavior conducted around Harvey, which were to be implemented immediately.

The 60-year-old included nine house rules in the memo, making it abundantly clear “not come to my dressing room unless invited” and to “approach me while I’m in the makeup chair unless I ask to speak with you directly.”

“I am seeking more free time for me throughout the day. Do not wait in any hallway to speak to me. I hate being ambushed. Please make an appointment. I promise you I will not entertain you in the hallway, and do not attempt to walk with me,” he wrote, according to sources.

“Everyone, do not take offense to the new way of doing business. It is for the good of my personal life and enjoyment,” he concluded.

Of course, Harvey’s memo was not received well among company members.

A staffer told Radar, “It’s really grim at the offices, mostly everything has been moved out already. It’s like a graveyard.”

The Chicago-based show will finish up its fifth season this month, with Harvey launching a whole new show in La La Land in September, simply titled Steve.

Many current staffers were willing and prepared to make the move with their leader, trading deep dish and snow for Dodger Dogs and sunshine, but according to an insider, they won’t get that chance.

“He didn’t offer interviews to many people who have been with him since beginning, and hurt lots of people who would move on their own to LA to be part of the new show,” one staffer told Radar. “Steve never even addressed the staff about it. He never said a word about them all losing their jobs. These are die-hard loyal staff members.”

