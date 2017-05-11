Showdown! Steve Harvey Breaks Into Tears During Bizarre 40-Minute Meeting With Staff

Steve Harvey broke down in tears during a meeting with staff over his memo scandal in an incredibly tense 40-minute meeting today, RadarOnline.com has learned.

As Radar reported, an outrageous all-hands memo from Harvey to his staff was leaked last night, painting the TV host as a finicky diva who doesn’t even want to be looked at the wrong way by his staff. According to an insider, the memo leak sent shockwaves throughout his Chicago offices.

“It blew up!” the source told Radar.

PHOTOS: Hulk Hogan Spotted For The First Time Since Racism Scandal — At The Gym After Being Fired By WWE!

Indeed, Harvey called an all-hands meeting before Thursday’s taping to discuss the incident.

During his nearly hour-long address, “he didn’t really apologize,” the insider said. “But you could tell his ego is bruised.”

“He actually started crying at one point,” the source said, but to some it seemed like just more show business from Harvey.

“It seemed so fake, like he literally looked into the lights to get himself crying,” the insider claimed.

PHOTOS: Heads Will Roll — 30 Celebs Whose Hairstylists Should Be Fired

“At the end, he was basically like, ‘I see it in a few people’s eyes. You can think what you think, but I am being genuine.’”

Still, some staffers weren’t buying it.

“People were just standing there with their arms crossed,” said the source.

Harvey did thank the staffers – most of whom have been fired ahead of the show’s move to L.A. – for serving him in Chicago for nearly five years.

PHOTOS: You’re Fired! Kim Kardashian & Her Sister Want Momager Kris Jenner Out — 7 Reasons Why

“But at least half of it was about the memo,” the source said. “He told us that everyone had told him not to even mention it, but that he couldn’t help himself!”

The memo obtained by Radar showed Harvey warning staff, “Do not approach me in the hallways,” and threatening those who dared to pop into his office, “You will be removed!”

Story developing.

We pay for juicy info! Do you have a story for RadarOnline.com? Email us at tips@radaronline.com, or call us at 800-344-9598 any time, day or night.