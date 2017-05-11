NOT Sorry! Steve Harvey Refuses To Apologize For Cruel Rant To Staff

He did it — and no, he’s not sorry! Steve Harvey admits he wrote an outrageous list of rules to staff of his talk show, but he has no regrets.

“I don’t apologize about the letter,” he told ET today.

As RadarOnline.com previously reported, the 60-year-old host forbade employees from speaking to him in the hallway, approaching his dressing room, and addressing him in the makeup chair in a strict memo sent to the entire staff last year.

But, he attempts to explain in the new interview, he just needed some privacy around the set.

“I could not find a way to walk from the stage to my dressing room, to sit in my makeup chair, to walk from my dressing room to the stage or to just sit and have lunch without somebody just walking in,” he complained. “I’ve always had a policy where, you know, you can come and talk to me — so many people are great around here, but some of them just started taking advantage of it.”

“Look man, I’m in my makeup chair, they walk in the room. I’m having lunch, they walk in, they don’t knock,” he added. “I’m in the hallway, I’m getting ambushed by people with friends that come to the show and having me sign this and do this. I just said, ‘Wait a minute.’”

Though he doesn’t apologize, he does admit, “I probably should’ve handled it a little bit differently.”

Harvey’s crew has not had a good year. As Radar revealed last week, the star fired his entire Chicago staff of five years as he plans his move to Los Angeles.

“It’s really grim at the offices,” a staffer told Radar earlier this week. “Mostly everything has been moved out already. It’s like a graveyard.”

