Steve Harvey Humiliated Over Mayweather/McGregor Fight Outing

Steve Harvey was jabbed on Twitter over his prime seat at the Floyd Mayweather vs. Conor McGregor boxing match in Las Vegas on Saturday night.

Although Mayweather triumphed in the oddball fight, Harvey was the loser on social media as fans questioned why the Little Big Shots and Family Feud host got a better view than LeBron James and other stars.

They also dissed Harvey’s hammy “drunk uncle” demeanor at the fight.

Harvey, 60, was very noticeable ringside as he wore a big burgundy colored coat and appeared to be rooting for Mayweather.

PHOTOS: Style SOS! Steve Harvey’s Team ‘Begging’ Him To Get A Makeover

According to a report, WME-IMG agency head Ari Emanuel received 250 tickets to give to celebrities for the fight and he and his team had a hard time deciding who got the best seats.

But reportedly in the seating “nightmare,” it was decided Harvey merited the big spot!

But social media users disagreed, with one Twitter skeptic typical of the response, writing, “Steve Harvey having better seats than LeBron is the upset of the night in Vegas, regardless of if McGregor wins or not.”

Fight fans also blasted Harvey for his appearance and reactions in the crowd as Demetrius Harmon Tweeted, “yall see steve harvey in the audience acting like a drunk uncle.”

PHOTOS: Sailing Away From Trouble! Steve Harvey Hides On His Yacht As Scandals Explode

ImGoinScottie wrote on Twitter, ” Steve Harvey had to buy his mustache a separate ticket.”

Although Radar has reported that Harvey’s advisors have urged him to dump his large suits and get a fashion makeover, the TV star was watching boxing in his usual style.

Haters on Saturday night also recalled Harvey’s previous blunder announcing the wrong winner at Miss Universe 2015, as CPB snarked via Twitter, ” Let Steve Harvey nowhere near the judges scores.”

PHOTOS: Out Of Here! Steve Harvey Flees Country Amid Marriage Problems

Cade Madson tweeted, I love Mcgregor but the only way he’s winning this fight is if Steve Harvey announces the decision.”

Radar has reported on Harvey’s scandals in a series of explosive stories.

At one point this summer, he left the U.S. during his marriage problem scandal.

But this weekend, he enjoyed his ringside seat immensely, as all could see!

We pay for juicy info! Do you have a story for RadarOnline.com? Email us at tips@radaronline.com, or call us at (866) ON-RADAR (667-2327) any time, day or night.