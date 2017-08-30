Inside Steve Harvey’s $100 Million Empire Of Lies!

Steve Harvey‘s eye-rolling rags-to-riches fairy tale of going from homeless bum to $100 million mastermind is a shameless scam built on lies!

Evidence uncovered in a RadarOnline.com investigation exposes the haunting secrets and scandalous accusations behind the TV King of Sin’s megawatt smile and hollow success.

In a shocking dossier of sealed documents leaked to Radar, Harvey is accused of using sleazy intimidation tactics, crooked bagmen and hired thugs to do his dirty work — all in order to cheat his own family!

“The deeper you dig and the further you look into Steve’s secret past, the more shocking it becomes,” a source blasted. “Frankly, there doesn’t seem to be one single shred of decency to him as a man, father, husband or entertainer!”

The phony funnyman selfishly walked out on pregnant wife Marcia and their twin daughters to follow his dream of becoming a comedian.

But while he is fond of repeating how tough times left him living in his car for three years, he rarely mentions his former family had to take him to court to get almost $40,000 in child support.

“Steve is nothing but a fraud and a fake,” an industry source ranted.

Determined to keep his fortune, Harvey allegedly amassed a crack team of fixers when his second marriage ­— to Mary Shackelford — went sour in 2005.

Newly unearthed legal documents accused the Family Feud favorite of hiding assets and his true worth during the exhausting divorce process.

Harvey is also accused of shamelessly trying to cover his tracks by sealing the documents and slapping a gag order on Shackelford.

“It’s rare anyone gets a gagging order or documents sealed unless they have something to hide,” one legal eagle snitched. “At the time, Steve Harvey wasn’t the household name he is today, so it does make you wonder what his motives were.”

Those motives, as revealed exclusively by Radar, appeared to be exposed in notes contained in Shackelford and Harvey’s divorce decree.

“It is my belief that Mr. Harvey knowingly and willfully lied to me as well as to the courts,” the document noted.

A legal source close to the case warned that Harvey, 60, may have committed perjury.

“Mr. Harvey did not fully disclose assets, lied about the status of [a] yacht, $800,000 [and] did not include or list all [his] companies.”

The documents then claimed how one of Harvey’s longtime representatives working on the legal separation is an entertainment lawyer — not a divorce attorney!

What’s more, the associate was also allegedly engaged in business deals and secret slush funds with Harvey, and originally represented Shackelford in the divorce, before swapping sides!

“Every time Mary filed, [Steve’s associate] notified [redacted]. He was alerting [him] to move money. He broke client’s confidentiality agreement,” it’s claimed in documents.

Shackelford previously launched a lawsuit against the “attorney,” claiming he was always secretly working in Steve’s interest while representing her.

The divorce decree divided the couple’s assets, and far from “losing everything” as Harvey has described, the Little Big Shots host walked away with 14 plots of land in Texas, various companies, bank accounts, equities, trusts and 29 vehicles including three Rolls-Royce cars, three Range Rovers, a speedboat and two Maybach 57s.

The divorce notes also said Harvey initially claimed financial hardship, yet “misrepresented to the court” as he bought five lavish new properties with new partner Marjorie Bridges.

In the decree, Shackelford is promised property, but the notes — made in early 2008 — claimed she hadn’t received the required quitclaim deed to take ownership of her own house.

“Steve thinks he’s the boss in every walk of life,” a source explained.

“He appears to be a lovable funnyman on TV, but off-screen his persona is all business, and not friendly at all.”

“He knows what it’s like to have nothing,” added the source. “He’s very protective of his fortune and thinks the best way to do that is to destroy anyone foolish enough to cross him!”

