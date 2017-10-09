Vegas Killer Stephen Paddock Speaks Out About Gambling Problem, Years Before Massacre

A new testimony from Las Vegas shooter Stephen Paddock, 64, himself revealed the troubled killer had a bizarre history of gambling and prescription drug usage! As RadarOnline.com has learned, The now-deceased gunman was given Valium “for anxiousness” by Nevada internist Steven P. Winkler. Paddock claimed, in a 2013 deposition following a hotel lawsuit, that he had the doctor “on retainer” and took the medication year-round.

“It means I pay a fee yearly … I have good access to him,” he said according to Oklahoma’s News 4. The tell-all deposition came after Paddock filed a lawsuit against the Mandalay Bay hotel (where he performed his final crime) after slipping and hurting his hamstring in a hallway.

Paddock also claimed that as a big gambler – who often spent over one million a night – he travelled about “three weeks out of a month” and often stayed at free suites provided by the hotels. “I’ll gamble all night,” he said. “I sleep during the day.”

During the testimony, the Vegas killer claimed he was the “biggest video poker player in the world,” and would average “14 hours a day, 365 days a year.”

When officials asked him about his large spending habits, he stated that a million dollars was not a lot of money for him, yet never explained where his extreme wealth truly arose from.

As Radar readers know, his brother Eric also stated that the family had a great deal of money, and that he never thought Paddock was doing anything out of the ordinary when he gambled millions away.

Disturbed Paddock took his own life after murdering over 58 people during a Las Vegas concert and injuring over 200. Officials say his anxiety medication may have caused him to enter a fit of rage or depression before the incident, yet his motives for the crime are still unknown.

