Vegas Shooter’s Brother Arrested On Child Porn Charges

Infamous Las Vegas mass murderer Stephen Paddock‘s brother has been arrested on child pornography charges, RadarOnline.com can confirm.

According to the North Hollywood Police Department, Bruce Paddock was caught in a surprise sting on Wednesday. He reportedly had been staying in an assisted living facility in Los Angeles.

“Bruce Paddock was taken into custody today,” Sgt. Kyle Kirkman of the North Hollywood Police Department exclusively told Radar.

According to Kirkman, the effort to arrest Paddock was a “larger operation” and involved several major law enforcement agencies.

“They did a search warrant over at his property and there were several different entities involved in this arrest, including LAPD, FBI, Homeland Security and several others,” he noted.

“It was special detail…that is all of the information I have at this time.”

The investigation into Paddock’s alleged child porn crimes reportedly began from a tip received before his brother, Stephen, holed up in the Las Vegas resort Mandalay Bay in early October and shot to death 58 people and injured hundreds more who were attending a country music concert across the street.

