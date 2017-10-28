Las Vegas Shooter’s Brother Bruce Paddock Booby-Trapped His Homes?

Las Vegas shooter Stephen Paddock isn’t the only one practiced in covering his tracks—according to a new report, his brother Bruce, who was recently arrested for child porn, booby-trapped places where he lived.

Sources have told a website that Bruce, who was on the run for two years before being busted, rigged up the places where he was living with booby traps that included propane tanks tied to doors.

Bruce, 58, also allegedly used cameras to create surveillance systems around his properties.

His sick tactics sound eerily similar to his brother Stephen’s camera set-up in the Mandalay Bay hotel as he fired on concertgoers in Vegas on October 1. Police said Stephen had placed cameras so he could watch for any law enforcement approaching his hotel room door.

In his sketchy life, Bruce apparently also tried to disguise himself, changing his appearance and moving often so police wouldn’t find him the new report states.

Law enforcement is allegedly investigating whether Stephen, 64, who killed himself after his massacre, had supported Bruce financially.

As Radar reported this week, the North Hollywood Police Department confirmed that Bruce Paddock was caught in a surprise sting on Wednesday. He reportedly had been staying in an assisted living facility in Los Angeles.

The investigation into Paddock’s alleged child porn crimes reportedly began from a tip received before his brother, Stephen, holed up in the Las Vegas resort Mandalay Bay in early October and shot to death 58 people and injured hundreds more who were attending an outdoor country music concert across the street.

Bruce has been charged with possessing more than 600 images of child porn.

In a Radar exclusive, a prostitute who slept with Stephen told all about how he kept her like a sex slave.

