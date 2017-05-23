‘Vanderpump Rules’ Stassi Schroeder & Ex Patrick Back On After Split

Stassi Schroeder and her ex are back together again — and now, Vanderpump Rules fans will finally meet her mystery man, Patrick Meagher!

Radio host Meagher appeared on the On the Stock Room Floor podcast, and confirmed his reconciliation with his reality star girlfriend.

“When I moved to L.A., it was because of a girlfriend that I’m still with,” he said. “And literally this Saturday, we’ve been together for four years, I have to start filming Vanderpump Rules, which I’ve been pushing off for four years.”

“They want me to go dinner, but I don’t have drama with anybody,” he added. “I just love her. So, I’m probably going to be very boring.”

Schroeder, 28, also confirmed the big news on Instagram.

Back again 💙💙💙 A post shared by Stassi Schroeder (@stassischroeder) on May 22, 2017 at 7:48pm PDT

The Straight Up With Stassi hostess and the Sirius XM personality, 39, dated for two years and then split shortly before filming for season 5 began last summer.

Schroeder revealed on last season’s reunion that one of the issues in their relationship was that her man wanted to be kept off the show.

As RadarOnline.com previously reported, season 6 started filming last week.

Schroeder has been teaming up with BFF Katie Maloney for more screen time, while Scheana Marie and Kristen Doute have joined forces.

Marie’s boyfriend, Robert Valletta, was set to film with the cast, but he recently had a change of heart.

