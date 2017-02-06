Spice things up with the perfect DIY Valentine’s date

This Valentine’s Day, cancel the dinner reservation, stay in, and let the wining and dining come to you. We’ve got four great ideas to help you turn up the romance without forking over the Benjamins.

First, let Blue Apron take care of dinner. This popular meal service develops delicious recipes and packages the ingredients together for you, sending everything you need right to your door. You don’t have to hunt around for the right ingredients or buy a pound of a spice when you only need a pinch — you’ll get everything you need. Each delivery comes with an easy-to-follow recipe that can turn anyone into a gourmet chef.

And the meals aren’t just tasty — they’re healthy, too, clocking in at 500-800 calories per serving and made with farm-fresh produce. Get three Blue Apron meals for two people for $27 or three meals for four people (double date!) for $35 at the Radar Shop.

Another option? Home Chef, a picky eater’s dream. Build a taste profile and they’ll give you three options to pick from so you get a meal you can’t wait to eat. You’ll get the perfectly-portioned ingredients delivered right to your door, and each meal takes only 30 minutes to make…so you can get right to the romance. Order Home Chef meals starting at $39 at the Radar Shop!

Here comes the best part. Pair that delicious dinner with the perfect wine. Winc Wine Delivery will send you four bottles hand-picked according to your tastes. Each bottle even comes with vineyard backstories and tasting notes so you can show off a little. Get four bottles for just $26, a savings of 50%.

But nothing gets the romance going like a naughty treat! Finish the night with homebaked sweets from Food Stirs. They send curated baking kits right to your door, with each recipe designed to be completed in six easy steps or less. You’ll get everything you need — all organic. Get a three-month subscription to Food Stirs for $39, and they’ll send you the first box in time for Valentine’s Day.

Stay home and let the food and drink come to you. Next stop? The bedroom.