‘Sperminator’s Dad Slams Son For Fathering 29 Children — ‘It’s Crazy!’

The father of the man who calls himself the “Sperminator” isn’t exactly happy about his son’s lifestyle.

Harry Nagel exclusively told Radaronline.com he thinks his son Ari Nagel‘s behavior is “crazy.”

“Look, I have six other children who all have kids the normal way. But the way he is doing it, is weird,” Harry said.

College professor Ari claims to have donated his sperm to 24 different women. As a result, he now has 29 children with three on the way — and he doesn’t plan to stop spreading his seed anytime soon.

“I’m 41 years old, and I know as I get older there are health risks involved,” Ari told Radar. “So I’m not planning on doing this when I’m 50. But for now, I’m not going to turn down a woman who wants a child.”

Harry revealed that due to their differences, Ari hasn’t visited his parents’ Monsey, New York, home.

“I mean I call him, we talk all the time,” Harry said. “We live about an hour away. I mean clearly he is very busy.”

One woman who had a child with Ari says he’s just a very nice person who wants to help people — but his father disagrees.

“I don’t think it’a nice issue — that he is too nice or anything,” Harry argued. “There are many people who are nice that don’t go out doing that. He’s not charging them.”

Ari told Radar exclusively that until his parents support his actions, he refuses to visit them.

“They’re not really supportive of what I do, and they’re not accepting of my lifestyle. Until that changes… that’s why I don’t go over there,” Ari responded.

As Radar previously reported, Ari appeared on The Maury Show this week to discuss his exceptionally fertile seed. He said he often accompanies the baby mamas to the fertility clinic, and at times delivers his sperm “the old-fashioned way.”

“I’ve had my sperm tested, and doctors told me that my sperm count is off the charts, in fact my sperm has worked in cases where IVF has failed,” he boasted to host Maury Povich.

