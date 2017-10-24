‘Sperminator’ Impregnates 24 Women With 29 Children: ‘I Won’t Turn Any Woman Away!’

A 42-year-old man who calls himself the “Sperminator” just claimed he has 29 children with 24 different women, and continues to travel around the world to deliver his seed to anyone who asks! In a bizarre interview with Maury Povich, 78, Ari Nagel – who is currently working as a college professor – said that it all began when he answered a Craigslist ad from a woman who was looking for a sperm donor. Now, years later, he has 29 children and three more on the way!

“If someone asks me for my semen, I will not turn them down,” said Nagel during his The Maury Show interview. “Women have offered to pay for my flight to Israel, Taiwan, Vietnam, and almost every state in the U.S. Any race, any religion, gay or straight, I won’t turn any woman away.”

He explained that while he usually hand over the semen in some sort of cup, sometimes he actually ends up sleeping with the women.’

“I’ve given my sperm to women in public restrooms, at casinos, I even gave it in a solo cup at a cookout,” said Nagel. “It’s really always up to the mom. Sometimes they wanna do it the old-fashioned way, and sometimes they want it in a cup, sometimes we’d go to a fertility clinic and do it in the fertility clinic, sometimes I’ve even mailed it to them.” He added that sometimes, the woman’s partner is even in the room when he is sleeping with her, because they want to feel like they are part of the insemination process.

The “Sperminator” went on to say that he believes his sperm is actually more powerful than IVF treatment!

“I’ve had my sperm tested, and doctors told me that my sperm count is off the charts, in fact my sperm has worked in cases where IVF has failed,” he said.

Ari Nagel added that while the sperm donation is more or less done as a business transaction, some women have actually ended up suing him for child support.

“I’m currently paying child support for nine kids – that’s more than half my paycheck!” he said. However, he is also a happy full-time father to many of his kids. “Some I see every day, some I see once a week, some I see once a year, it’s really up to the mom,” he said with a smile.

Nagel added that he “never charged any of the women” and that he merely get “paid in hugs and kisses and of course a lot of love and a lot of joy.”

During the show, some of the women Nagel impregnated came forward to praise him for his services and for his wonderful role in their children’s lives. They claimed they would never have chosen any other man to start a family with.

Concluded Ari Nagel: “Hopefully, by the time I’m 70, I’ll have hundreds of kids calling me ‘grandpa.'”

