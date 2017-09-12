Six-Pack Mom Sues Playboy For Late Payment – Demands $225K For 2 Days Of Work!

Before Sarah Stage became known for flaunting her six-pack while pregnant, she made a name for herself with her diva behavior! RadarOnline.com can exclusively reveal that the Instagram model demanded $225,000 for only two days of work in a bombshell lawsuit.

In court papers obtained from the Los Angeles Superior Court, Stage, 33, sued Playboy Enterprises International on October 9, 2012 for waiting time penalties.

READ THE BOMBSHELL LAWSUIT!

“On November 23 and 24, 2009, Stage was employed by Defendant as a model in Santa Monica, CA,” the court papers read. “Plaintiff and Defendant agreed that Stage would be compensated at a flat rate of $15,000 for two days of work.”

Although she was to be paid when the shoot ended, Playboy did not issue the check until January 11, 2010 despite “repeated demands for payment.”

Because she was paid over thirty days after she completed her work with Playboy, she claims that according to Labor Code Section 203, “an employee’s wages shall continue as a penalty until paid or for a period of up to 30 days from the time they were due.”

PHOTOS:Latest Statement: Gloria Allred Deposed Bill Cosby For Seven Hours In Playboy Mansion Sexual Assault Case, Reveals Plans To Release Transcript!

“Stage is entitled to a penalty in the amount of $255,000, which is her rate of pay of $7,500 multiplied by 30 days,” the papers read.

She also asked that the Defendant pay for her attorney fees.

But Playboy wasn’t having it, as they denied “each and every allegation” brought against them in her complaint.

They claim Stage failed to “exhaust her administrative remedies.” They also allege that her claims are “unreasonable” and filed in “bad faith.” Because she was an independent contractor and not an employee, they say she is not covered by section 203.

PHOTOS: Playboy Model Victoria Silvstedt Flashes Her Underwear In Sexy Mini Dress

Playboy then filed a cross-complaint for damages claiming Stage breached her contract!

“Stage agreed, among other things, that she would keep the terms and conditions of the agreement ‘completely confidential,’ the cross-complaint read. “Stage breached her obligations under the Agreement by, among other things, disclosing the Agreement’s compensation terms.”

Playboy claims they have suffered damages in her breach of contract. They asked for compensatory damages, consequential damages, injunctive relief, restitution, attorney fees, costs, interest at the legal rate, and other and further relief the Court may deem just and proper.

In Stage’s response, she claims, “although Playboy does not expressly say so in the cross-complaint, it clearly suggests that Ms. Stage waived her right to ever sue Playboy to enforce her right to Playboy’s immediate payment of her wages under Labor Code section 201 and her right to receive penalties under Labor Code section 203.”

PHOTOS: British Bed-hopping! 12 Scandalous Royal Hookups — From Playboy Vixens To Mistresses!

The case was dismissed.

Stage is welcoming her second child in October. She became known for her extremely fit figure throughout her pregnancy.

Do her diva demands shock you? Tell us in the comments!

We pay for juicy info! Do you have a story for RadarOnline.com? Email us at tips@radaronline.com, or call us at (866) ON-RADAR (667-2327) any time, day or night.