‘Sister Wives’ Gay Bombshell: Inside Mariah Brown’s Secret Double Life

When Sister Wives’ Mariah Brown announced that she was a lesbian, it shocked the entire family.

As Radar readers know, the only daughter of TLC star Meri Brown, 46, announced on a recent episode that she is gay.

Now, in the latest issue of PEOPLE, Mariah is speaking out on the ordeal.

“I remember thinking right before I told them, ‘If I don’t spit it out now, I’m not going to be able to,'” she told the publication. “Like when you go cliff jumping: ‘If I don’t jump now, I’m not going to jump at all.’ It was one of those things, and I just blurted it out.”

The Brown family’s church, the Apostolic United Brethren, promotes the belief that homosexuality is a sin. However, the Sister Wives family members have previously stated in interviews that they don’t condemn people based on their sexual orientation.

“We’re just happy she’s figured out who she is,” Janelle said. “It’s tremendous when you see a kid do that.”

Meanwhile, Mariah’s dad, Kody, shared that he always knew there was the possibility of having a homosexual child.

“You come from an Old Testament religion, you are not excited that your child comes out,” Kody explained. “I thought about this years ago, and I made a decision. My job as a dad is to love and respect and not to judge.”

The drama first played out during Monday night’s episode, as Mariah struggled to find the words to tell her family.

“This feels so awkward,” she said, before finally blurting out “Um, I’m gay.”

Meri is seen in previews for next week’s episode in tears telling the camera, “I didn’t see this coming, I thought I knew my daughter…I didn’t.”

Sister Wives airs Sundays (8 p.m. ET) on TLC.

