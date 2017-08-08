Sinead O’Connor Terrifies Fans With Suicidal Video: ‘I’m Not Staying Alive For Me’

In a chilling homemade video, Irish singer Sinead O’Connor claims she is suicidal and completely alone, as her family has abandoned her for two years and all she wants to do is come home, RadarOnline.com can report.

Confessing that she is living in a travel lodge in New Jersey, O’Connor admits that everyone she loves stopped speaking to her because of her mental illnesses.

“There is absolutely nobody in my life except my doctor, my psychiatrist, the sweetest man alive who says I’m his hero” says the singer. “That’s the only thing keeping me alive at this moment. The fact that I’m his bloody hero.”

Speaking of the stigma that the mental illnesses bring, she says: “all the people who are supposed to be loving you, taking care of you, are treating you like s**t.”

“Mental illness is a bit like drugs, it doesn’t give a s**t who you are.”

In the heartbreaking clip, O’Connor says that she is fighting to stay alive every day, because she loves the people that are currently rejecting her.

“I’m not staying alive for me. If it was me I’d be gone, straight away back to my mom,” she says crying.

The distressed songwriter continues, revealing that she’s been completely alone for two years now, as her family’s punishment for being mentally ill and angry that nobody would take care of her.

“Specifically for being suicidal and for being angry,” says O’Connor in the video.

“It’s a crime,” she says of the fact that her loved ones have rejected her. “I am begging begging begging… to be brought home.”

“Why are we alone? People who suffer from mental illness are the most vulnerable people on Earth,” O’Connor says. “You’ve got to take care of us. We’re not like everybody.”

“I gave so much love in my life and I just can’t understand how a person can be left so alone,” adds O’Connor. “I’m doing my fu***ng best in the world like everybody else.”

The deeply troubled singer admitted that she made the horrifying video because she wishes speaking out about her metal issues will help others in her position.

“I was able to escape my country and escape stigma,” says the singer, but others don’t have the same “resources” to get better.

“If you have a family member that suffers from mental illness, care for them, tenderness, love, care for them. Visit them in the hospital, don’t dump them in the hospital and bugger off,” she continues.

As Radar can reveal, just last year the singer’s son Jack Reynolds reported her missing and later sent her to the hospital after she was found. She has allegedly been alone ever since.

After the shocking video worried fans, an anonymous rep for O’Connor posted on her Facebook page Monday saying: “Hi everybody, I am posting at Sinead’s request, to let everyone who loves her know she is safe, and she is not suicidal. She asked for this to be posted knowing you are concerned for her. I won’t respond to any questions, so please understand. I hope this comforts those of you were concerned.”

