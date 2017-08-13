Sinead O’Connor Heads Back To Hospital After Latest Breakdown – Details

Sinead O’Connor is heading back to hospital.

The troubled Irish performer has suffered several breakdowns in recent times revealing her troubles to fans on Facebook.

O’Connor, 50, seemed upbeat on Saturday – then she posted once again on Facebook a few hours later that she was ‘totally destroyed’ and returning to hospital.

PHOTOS: Inside Sinead O’Connor’s Violent Past With Prince Amid Drug Supplier Accusations’

She also called herself ‘a crazy bitch’ and added ‘it’s so awful to be so crazy. A painful thing.’

Her latest troubles began after she was hospitalized after saying she was suicidal at a Travelodge in New Jersey on August 3.

Fans were encouraged with her first post on Saturday when she looked happier and said that she had ‘the most beautiful week of her life.‘

PHOTOS: Inside Sinead O’Connor’s Violent Past With Prince Amid Drug Supplier Accusations

However, her mental health deteriorated quickly once again and she is reportedly back in hospital once again.

The singer’s troubles have been further fueled by a messy and bitter legal dispute in Ireland with her manager, a former lover who she is now involved in litigation with.

O’Connor had spent time in a suburb of Chicago last year being cared for by friends, and has also spent time seeking help for her mental health issues at a facility in California.

We pay for juicy info! Do you have a story for RadarOnline.com? Email us at tips@radaronline.com, or call us at (866) ON-RADAR (667-2327) any time, day or night.