Spiraling Sinead O’Connor Erupts In Disturbing New Video Rant

Sinead O’Connor may be in the hospital seeking treatment, but that hasn’t stopped her from continuing her downward spiral, which was evident in her latest social media rant.

She started off her latest disturbing diatribe by expressing worries over someone secretly logging into her Facebook account.

“Note to Facebook, someone in the Bronx who I do not know is logged into my Facebook account as an administrator and I cannot remove this person… unidentified person,” O’Connor wrote on Aug. 10.

“Please can you remove them. I am logged in from Englewood or Hackensack. Not the broNx. This person is a hacker.”

But O’Connor, 50, saved her real anger for her most recent manager, who has since stop representing the troubled “Nothing Compares 2 U” singer.

“Message for the identity thief, Bruce Garfield,” she began a post before switching to all-caps.

“YOU ARE GOING TO JAIL. I WILL SEE YOU IN COURT. AND ON BEHALF OF ALL ARTISTS WHO HAVE BEEN F***ED BY MANAGERS LIKE YOU, AND ARE DEAD, I WILL BE LAUGHING AS YOU ARE SENT DOWN. NOW IS THAT CLEAR ENOUGH?”

She then accused the manager of “facilitating my suicide four times as well as failing to act to save my life.”

As RadarOnline.com reported, O’Connor sparked fears for her safety when she posted a video from a Travelodge hotel room in New Jersey on Aug. 3. She detailed her struggles with mental illness in the onscreen missive, and seemed to hint that she could hurt herself.

O’Connor attempted to calm her fans fears in her latest bizarre online message, revealing that she had just overcome another health crisis.

“Good people of Facebook. Thank you for your love. I am well,” she wrote. “In a wonderful, loving hospital. Passed the bastard kidney stone. Held it in my hand. Doctor kept me because they were worried about me being alone.”

