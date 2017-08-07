‘Siesta Keys’ Cutest Couple! Inside Kelsey & Garrett’s Adorable Anniversary Date

Siesta Keys premieres tonight and RadarOnline.com has the exclusive first look into one of the show’s relationships that’s sure to bring on the drama this season. In a clip obtained by Radar, co-star’s Kelsey and Garrett take in a night of romance as they celebrate their anniversary on the beach.

The brand-new series, which chronicles the lives of a group of friends in their early-twenties in an affluent island community just southwest of Sarasota, Florida, features the adorable couple during the premiere episode. In the clip, Garrett can be seen wining and dining Kelsey as they honor six months together with a perfect picnic under the sunset. Click the clip above to get a glimpse inside the reality star’s date night.

MTV’s hottest new reality TV show Siesta Keys hasn’t even premiered yet but the cast has already been faced with controversy. As Radar previously reported, the show came under fire after a premiere party for the show at Cinebistro in Sarasota, Florida was cancelled. The network scrapped the soirée after a video showing two men dragging a hammerhead shark to its death went viral. Siesta Key star Alex Kompothecras received backlash after it was discovered he is friends with at least one of the men in the clip.

“I had absolutely nothing to do with the shark video,” he wrote on Facebook after the incident. “Yes he’s a friend of mine, but no I don’t agree with what he did. Check your facts before you go posting on my page. Thanks.”

Siesta Key airs Mondays on MTV at 10 p.m. ET.

