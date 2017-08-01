‘Siesta Key’ Party Cancelled Over Shark Attack Death Threats

A Siesta Key premiere party in Florida was cancelled after a vile shark video went viral and turned problematic for the show’s cast, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

After a group of young men were bashed for uploading a horrifying video of them dragging a shark behind their boat, Siesta Key‘s Alex Kompothecras suffered backlash for his relationship to one of the culprits.

“I had absolutely nothing to do with the shark video,” he wrote on Facebook after the incident. “Yes he’s a friend of mine, but no I don’t agree with what he did. Check your facts before you go posting on my page. Thanks.”

What started as a three-woman protest has turned into a viral Facebook campaign involving over 6,000 users.

Ashley Midey, one of the women who first organized the movement said that while she is happy with the “great outcome,” she and the group are not taking part in the shocking death threats that are being made against Kompothecras.

“We want to make it very clear that we do not support or condone violence in any way. While we understand the frustrations of the community, violence is not the answer, and honestly it just brings you down to their level.

We are not affiliated with any protests nor will we be organizing one,” they told their followers. “Our focus is to continue to provide an internet presence without the threat of violence.”

Speaking of the shark issue being the main reason why the party was cancelled, Alex’s father, Dr. Gary Kompothecras – who funded the season’s pilot – said: “I wouldn’t say that’s the only reason. There are other reasons.”

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission has concluded its investigation and identified the men. No charges have been filed as of yet.

