Why So Many Women Are Loving These JustFab Styles

The name JustFab is completely fitting with the shoes you are about to see. With a flexible membership, our shoe game just improved significantly. This insanely affordable fashion-subscription site provides everything from handpicked shoes from their own stylists to head-to-toe looks for every style.

So there had to be a catch, right? Well there was only one way to find out what it was: Test the product.

We had editors join who’d been looking to change their style. They each ordered boots they thought could go from day to night (we’re in NYC, people — not a ton of room in our closets) and wore them over the course of a week. The verdict: The boots are keepers, and JustFab is for real. And an added bonus is that new VIP members can get their first style for as low as $10!

Shelly, 32

Yulia bootie

I was wary about these actually being able to hold up during the first slush of the New York City winter, but not only were they surprisingly warm and flexible (necessary when dashing for cabs!), they kept my feet dry when I found myself sloshing through a massive puddle of filthy snowmelt. The distressed material looks even better in person and delivers a kind of rock ‘n’ roll edge. I can see myself wearing them during summer festival season too with a pair of denim shorts, a peasant top and a fringed bag!

TAKE THIS SHORT STYLE QUIZ TO GET HANDPICKED SHOES FROM OUR STYLISTS!

Kara, 29

Landy bootie

Every woman needs a perfect little black bootie, and for me, this is it. The hardware and lacing around the back offer just enough visual interest to make the shoes interesting without them taking over your whole outfit. I wore these for the first time on the day of our company holiday party — combined with my faux leather pants and lace top, plus a little gold jewelry, they helped me strike the perfect “not trying too hard” note.

TAKE THIS SHORT STYLE QUIZ TO GET HANDPICKED SHOES FROM OUR STYLISTS!

Kara, 29

Juhi boot

This was really like getting two pairs of shoes for the price of one. Fully zipped in the back, the Juhi offers a streamlined silhouette that pairs well with stockings and a skirt or dress. With the top flap folded down so the cozy sweater lining shows, I like them with leggings or skinny jeans and a baggy, chunky knit up top. The split personality suits me: They’re sort of a luxe combat boot that lets me marry my hard-edged and more feminine sides.

TAKE THIS SHORT STYLE QUIZ TO GET HANDPICKED SHOES FROM OUR STYLISTS!

Even better? JustFab never sends a product that a member did not choose personally, and unlike many other subscription brands, they offer the option of “skipping the month” as many times as you’d like with the option of still shopping their prices (which are 30% lower than traditional retail) at your leisure! From designer concept to finished product, they tailor the hottest of-the-moment looks to every style personality, giving members immediate access to the trends they love. Enough talking, more shopping: Grab your first item from JustFab for as low as $10!