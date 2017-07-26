Over Already? Shia LaBeouf’s New Bride Prepares To Call It Quits!

Shia LaBeouf‘s whirlwind marriage to Mia Goth is already in jeopardy, with the gorgeous actress-model tiring of his drunken ways, RadarOnline.com has learned.

“Mia lives a far cleaner lifestyle than Shia, and she wants him to grow up and get sober,” an insider revealed.

LaBeouf and Goth were married in October 2016. The two had previously co-starred in the steamy and controversial arthouse film Nymphomaniac.

LaBeouf has been on a drunken rampage lately, culminating with his recent arrest in Georgia earlier this month, which was caught on video. In the now viral footage, the Transformers star rails against the arresting officers, cursing and hurling racist slights at them.

“He’s on this constant mission to cause drama and confrontation wherever he goes, which [Mia] finds tiresome and depressing,” the source admitted. “No matter how many times she asks him to chill, it’s the same old angry drunken story.”

Added the source, “She’s fed up and seriously contemplating divorce.”

