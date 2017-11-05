Sheriff Fears 20 Dead And 24 Injured In Horror Texas Church Massacre – Details

A local Sheriff has revealed that at least 20 people were killed and 24 injured in the Texas Church shooting today.

The tragedy happened at First Baptist Church of Sutherland Springs shooting earlier this morning after a gunman burst inside during the service.

Wilson County Sheriff Joe Tackitt told the Wilson County News that the shooter had been “taken down,” but it’s not known how the shooter died.

PHOTOS: Sick Shooter Exposed: Las Vegas Murderer Stephen Paddock’s Private Family Photos

The gunman has not been named but it is believed that he was a local who lived in the small town which is located just outside San Antonio.

He burst into the tiny church around 11.30am in the middle of the service and opened fire with a semi-automatic weapon.

Police and FBI are still investigating the mass murder scene and sifting through video footage that could have captured the shooting at the church.

PHOTOS: Las Vegas Shooter Girlfriend’s Family Hires Criminal Defense Attorney

One hospital about 10 miles from the shooting says “multiple” victims with gunshot wounds are being treated.

Neighbors reportedly told local media outlets they thought they might have heard the shooter reload at least once.

The church has a congregation of around 50 people who regularly attend service on a Sunday.

Sadly, the tiny church would regularly show their service on their YouTube channel each week and authorities are now looking at any video that may have recorded the horror incident.

We pay for juicy info! Do you have a story for RadarOnline.com? Email us at tips@radaronline.com, or call us at (866) ON-RADAR (667-2327) any time, day or night.