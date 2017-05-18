More Tragedy For Sharon Tate’s Family: Sister Diagnosed With Breast Cancer

Sharon Tate’s sister has been fighting for justice for her beloved sibling ever since she was brutally murdered by the Manson Family in 1969. But now, RadarOnline.com has learned she is facing another tragedy after being diagnosed with breast cancer.

Debra Tate was just 16 years old when her eight-months-pregnant sister was slaughtered by Charles Manson’s followers in the Los Angeles home she shared with Roman Polanski.

An outspoken advocate for keeping the killers locked up for almost fifty years, Debra lost her sister, Patty, to breast cancer, and her mother passed away from brain cancer six months after Patty died.

“Sharon never got to start her life and embark on the natural thing that life presents itself,” Debra previously told Radar about her dedication to her murdered sister.

Debra’s celebrity friend Jillian Barberie started a GoFundMe page for her, acknowledging her tireless efforts to keep Manson’s disciples Leslie Van Houten, Patricia Krenwinckel and Tex Watson in prison for life.

“Deb is a fighter and she’s been fighting her entire life but now she needs our help,” Barberie wrote on the fundraising page.

Detailing the family’s horrific tragedies, she also wrote about Debra’s difficult life.

“She had an animal sanctuary she opened up to at-risk youths in hopes of steering them in the right direction,” Barberie revealed. “Deb started working for the US Postal Service and it was there, back in 2000, that a bomb exploded in a mailbox she was tending to, throwing her into the street and leaving her with an injured back and completely deaf in one ear. She has been on a skeleton disability since then.”

“I’ve known Deb for 20 years and she never complains about the cards life has dealt her,” she wrote.

Barberie, who has attended parole hearings in support of Debra’s mission to keep the Manson Family killers behind bars, explained why she is asking for funds for her friend.

“She also has a beautiful daughter that she has raised through all of her trying times. We are all trying desperately to rally together to support Deb emotionally and financially because her basic medical coverage isn’t enough for the medical costs she is about to face. It’s insurmountable and that’s why I’m reaching out to you. Because I know she won’t. She’s a fighter and she has been fighting alone for years. But she can’t fight this one without our help.”

Charles Manson will not be eligible for parole until 2027, but Family member Bruce McGregor was recommended for parole in February. After a review of the decision, California Governor Jerry Brown has 30 days to either approve or block his parole.

