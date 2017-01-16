Man-Eater Sharon Stone In ‘Trial Marriage’ With Real-Life Jerry Maguire

TWICE-divorced Basic Instinct vixen Sharon Stone is taking a stab at love again by plunging into a trial marriage with a real life Jerry Maguire — sports agent Lonnie Cooper!

The 58-year-old screen siren and Lonnie, 62, who reps NBA coaches like the L.A. Clippers’ Doc Rivers, are shacking up and were recently spotted looking very family-like, strolling down a Beverly Hills street late last month with his young daughter, Isabella.

“Sharon was wearing leather pants — and so was Lonny’s girl. They looked like the picture-perfect family,” says a source.

“They’re very much in love. They don’t want to rush into marriage — but they’re living as a family to try it on for size.”

The outing followed her sizzling love-in with Lonnie on sunny St. Bart’s where Sharon was spied cuddling up in his arms.

“Sharon looked happier than she has in years,” says another source. “And she looked smitten with Lonnie.”

Sadly, romance hasn’t always been rosy for the aging Hollywood mantrap.

Sharon’s 1984 marriage to producer Michael Greenburg collapsed just three years later.

She got engaged to another producer, Bill MacDonald, in 1993 — but they split after a year. Shortly after, Sharon was engaged to director Bob Wagner — but the affair ended badly and she mailed back his ring via FedEx.

In 1998, Sharon appeared to have found true love when she waltzed down the aisle with San Francisco newsman Phil Bronstein.

They adopted one son, but split six years later. Sharon has since adopted two more kids.

The screen siren was linked with actor David DeLuise last January, but the New Year finds her in a trial marriage with Cooper, who also has a son Cory, 13, with former Playboy model ex-wife Karen Katalina Cooper.

Explains Sharon: “My life is so full — I don’t want to take time out to just go on a date, or to just have sex with a stranger.”

